Washington family to open new Inner Banks Marina

Rendering of the new Inner Banks Marina in Washington. Photo Courtesy of IBX Development

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington will soon see a new structure popping up near downtown.

Over 100 slips will be available for boaters to store their watercraft. People in the area say they are excited about the opportunities it could bring to Washington.

“People are ecstatic, they’re really excited,” said Austin Smithwick, general manager of IBX Development.

That excitement is stemming from one of the family’s newest developments in Washington … the Inner Banks Marina. The Smithwick family, consisting of Shelby, Seth and Austin, is working on the new marina that will offer something new the city hasn’t seen before.

“The infrastructure to be able to conveniently use and take care of your boat is something that people want, and our area is ready for that,” said Smithwick.

The development is expected to have120 dry slips where boaters can store their watercraft. The new marina will have memberships but will also be open to anyone coming down the Pamlico River.

“It’s going to be the coolest spot on the river,” Smithwick said. “You’re finally going to have a place to go where you won’t have to drop off at a sandbar or throw the anchor, and all those things are great, but come here and see us, it is going to be a place where you can conveniently use your boat and have a great time with your family.”

He says it is going to be important for all boaters because of the access to fuel on the water. People in Washington are also excited to see the new development.

“It’s great for the merchants. We are excited,” said Scott Campbell, a resident and realtor in Washington.

The Smithwick family will lease space to High Water Social, a local business, to make the marina a one-stop shop for all boating needs and entertainment.

“High Water Social being right next door, and right in that complex is just going to make it another draw for Washington and the area,” Campbell said. “It’s a really exciting time here.”

The marina is expected to be up and running this summer, just in time for warmer temperatures and families to get back on the water.