Washington hosts annual Light Up the City event

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Washington is lighting up its newly redone Main Street to kick off the holiday season.

People gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the Christmas season and the completion of the city’s Streetscape Project. The City of Washington hosted the annual lighting of the city on Main Street.

Many people were one hand to see the city’s new Main Street for the first time since construction wrapped up.

Mayor Donald Sadler said some stores on the street were closed due to the construction and COVID-19. He said he’s excited to see the shops reopen for the holiday season.

“Because of COVID, we have not been able to get out and move about the way we always have done,” said Sadler. “It’s so great and brings joy to see mixed communities come out and to celebrate the opening of Main Street tonight and start off the Christmas celebration and the Christmas spirit.”

Sadler said he’s already hearing great feedback from the community about the Streetscape Project’s finished product.