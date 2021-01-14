Washington shop curating handmade goods from artists in ENC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wander, a store in Washington, is looking for local artists who want to sell their handmade goods.

“We’re trying not to have anything we already have, something unique, something that you’re not going to see everyday that’s not right around the corner,” said store owner Candace Bonney.

She found the space for her store after her sister, who owns the salon next door, told her about the vacancy next to her. She described it as “fate.”

Bonney said social media has been a huge way for her company to make sales. It has also helped her find some of the artists for her shop.

She said it is always a good reminder to let people know the work in the store is sourced from North Carolina artists.

“I feel like when people walk through the door that’s one of the first things that I say is you know welcome to The Wander Company everything in here is handmade in North Carolina,” said Bonney.

Bonney said business isn’t her only connection to artists. She enjoys what they make and celebrates their passion as well as their sales.

“I feel like our vendors here are our neighbors and they’re people that I have gotten to know,” said Bonney.

If you would like to contact Bonney you can reach her store at (252) 495-0161 or by sending her an email at thewanderco.nc@gmail.com.