Washington woman shares her vaccination journey, encourages others to get one

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Hodges is a physical therapist at the Brody School of Medicine in Greenville. Hodges lost one of her best friends in July along with her aunt and uncle this month to the COVID-19 virus.

“If I can do anything to protect anybody from that happening to anyone else, I want to do that,” said Hodges.

She said her uncle came down with what seemed to be a cold. Later, he found out it was COVID-19.

“He had a cold but he wasn’t feeling that bad and then he started feeling worse and worse,” Hodges said. “And then his wife got the cold and he got tested and had COVID. Then they both got it and it is just so heartbreaking.”

Hodges is now looking forward as the vaccine is becoming available to more people. She said after doing some research on the vaccine, she realized it was the right thing to do.

“I didn’t want to bump in line or anything, obviously the older people and the front lines should be ahead of me,” Hodges said. “Once they got those taken care of then they … we heard from the people at ECU that it was our time.

“The very first date that I could go was the 13th, which is my lucky number, so I was like ‘yes it’s a sign I’m going’.”

Hodges is also encouraging those on the fence to do the same research. She hopes as more people begin to receive this vaccine others will follow suit when their time comes.