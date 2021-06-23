Wayne Hardee Law giving away gas, Bill’s Hot Dogs during Saturday event

(Logos from Wayne Hardee Law and Bill’s Hot Dogs; Duck Thru photo from Google Maps; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a deal too good to pass up.

Wayne Hardee Law is giving away 1,000 gallons of gas in Washington this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., at the Duck Thru on 1706 W. 5th St. in Washington.

“I want to give back to the communities that have been so good to me over the last 38 years,” Hardee said in a press release Wednesday. “Seeing how the recent gas shortage in Eastern NC affected so many of our clients and family members, I thought ‘Let’s give away gas as a small token to show our appreciation.”

The first 100 vehicles that get in line will receive 10 gallons of gas with no purchase necessary. Hardee said members of his team will pump the gas. Bill’s Hot Dogs will be there to provide food and drinks for as long as they last, Hardee said.

Kiss 102, which is also part of the event, will have DJ Kaoss there telling vehicles where they should line up. Hardee said people should tune in to Kiss 102 Saturday morning for the announcement.

Wayne Hardee Law is a personal injury lawyer in Greenville, located on West Arlington Boulevard.