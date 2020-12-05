Woman from Washington, N.C. helps decorate The White House for Christmas

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kasey Stone of Washington, N.C. spent her Thanksgiving preparations by decorating The White House for Christmas.

Stone has a background in interior design, crafting, architecture, and general contracting. These all made her a prime candidate when she applied online to help decorate in late September. When Stone found out she’d been selected, she was thrilled.

“I’m obviously a lover of Christmas, I’m a history buff, and a little bit of a political junkie. So all three things that I love came together,” said Stone.

The theme for the 2020 White House Christmas is “America the Beautiful,” featuring 62-trees, 106-wreaths, and 17,000 bows in 132-rooms of the home. Stone was selected to be a part of the crafting team, working mostly on the ribbons and ornaments.

“To be a part of The White House in any way to me is a huge honor. Especially at Christmas, when our country is going through an awful lot. Where we just can be united and spread a little joy,” said Stone.

The decorating process took two three day shifts, with Stone returning to The White House for the big Christmas Unveiling on November 30th. Stone says she hopes to be selected in future years to decorate the home, and is excited to see what the theme and style will look like under a different presidency.