Workforce Development Board to hold virtual career and resource fair on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Rivers East Workforce Development Board will host the Rivers East Virtual Career & Resources Fair on Tuesday for interested job seekers.

The non-profit event runs 1-3 p.m. During the fair, individuals will have the opportunity to meet with employers to discuss job opportunities, and community resource agency staff to learn about the many available no-cost services. Participants are not required to upload a resume. However, if the attendee is actively seeking employment, it is highly encouraged, as employers can see the resumes and connect with job seekers through the platform’s live chat or one-on-one video chat feature for spot interviews.

The virtual fair will also offer two informative live webinars followed by Q&A sessions.

“Virtual service options have become a permanent service for us, as the demand continues to remain,” said Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development director. “We are seeing more and more job opportunities as companies transition back to normal operations. As that demand increases, we continue to work to connect job seekers directly with those employers.

“In addition, we have a vast amount of free community resources available. The virtual events allow us to not only connect job seekers, but any community member seeking resources. The services provided by our NCWorks Career Centers have been and remain available at no cost to anyone in need of assistance. In addition, our Career Centers offer a variety of virtual workshops that help prepare individuals for job search related needs.

“If you or someone you know is looking a job or needing resource information, please visit the Fair or reach out to your local NCWorks Career Center.”

To register, go to tinyurl.com/RiversExpo. For more information, call (252) 974-1815.