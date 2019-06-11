Weather

Today's Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Inland 7-Day Forecast

Inland 7-Day Forecast

Inland 7-Day Forecast

Coastal 7-Day Forecast

Coastal 7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 92° 74°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 67°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Friday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
89°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
89°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

82°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

Interactive Radar

Fair

Greenville

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Washington

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Jacksonville/New

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
77°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Beaufort

82°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
79°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
WNCT 9 First Alert Weather