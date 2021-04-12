2021’s first supermoon: The Pink Moon will light up the sky this month

super pink egg moon back on silhouette plant and trees on night sky, Elements of this image furnished by NASA

The first supermoon of 2021 will light up the sky this month.

The Pink Moon will rise on the night of Monday, April 26, According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It will reportedly reach peak illumination around 11:33 p.m. EST.

To get the best view of the Pink Moon, the Almanac says you should find an open area and watch the moon as it rises just above the horizon. That’s the point experts say it will appear the biggest.

The Almanac reports that the moon will be golden in color near the horizon and not actually pink in hue. It will fade to bright white while it glides overhead.

The Pink Moon reportedly got its name because it corresponded with the early springtime bloom of the wildflower phlox subulata, which is commonly known as creeping phlox , moss phlox or “moss pink.”

There will be two supermoons in 2021. Keep an eye out for the second one on May 26.