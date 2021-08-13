Four injured by lightning strike on Grandfather Mountain

FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — Four hikers were hurt Friday after a reported lightning strike on Grandfather Mountain, according to the National Weather Service and a representative from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Officials said seven hikers in all were on Macrae Peak when the lightning strike happened.

Team members from the Foundation assisted in the incident. All seven hikers were able to walk out on foot. One of the four injured hikers hit their head in a fall and was taken to the hospital. Another reportedly suffered burns from the lightning.

All other injuries were minor, NWS officials said.