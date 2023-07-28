GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Educating the community about the dangers of severe weather is the mission of all of our meteorologists at WNCT.

Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Max Claypool is on tour of Eastern North Carolina this summer to share his expertise on how to best be prepared for severe weather. He said not only is it fun connecting with people, but he also enjoys teaching our elderly population how to stay safe during storms.

“You know obviously, they’re you know, concerned just because they live here, obviously, and a lot of them have been through hurricanes but heat is the number one weather-related killer in the US,” Claypool said. “Seniors are the most vulnerable to extreme heat, so it’s just really really important to, you know, not overexert yourself, stay in the air conditioning and drink water, water, water, water.”

Claypool added that he wants to continue sharing his knowledge, so if you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about how you can prepare for severe weather, visit the weather page on our website.