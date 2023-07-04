GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Most of you are probably using your air conditioning more with these summer temperatures.

We stopped by Advanced Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning in Greenville to learn about dos and don’ts in keeping your system running smoothly. Experts at Advanced Mechanical say it’s important to keep your air conditioning unit clean and change the filters often.

“Make sure those filters are changed because it’s causing restrictions, making the air blow harder,” Nathan Mills, an installer at Advanced Mechanical said. “Try not to run it too low, and if you have to run it really low, and it’s not keeping up, you need to call somebody if you’re having issues.”

They also say never power your unit with an extension cord and make sure your vents aren’t overcrowded.