RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The smoky conditions in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina from wildfires in Canada will soon be clearing out, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

While the Code Orange Alert will remain in place through the end of Thursday, the NCDEQ has announced that Friday will decrease in severity to a Code Yellow for the Triangle.

It will also still be hazy outside central North Carolina Friday and those conditions persist into Saturday before possibly clearing out Sunday.

RELATED: Click here for the daily CBS 17 Storm Team weather forecast

The Code Orange, however, will remain in effect for a few counties west of the Triangle in the Piedmont Triad area.

Friday’s forecast outlook consists of sunshine and light winds with expected mid-to-upper Code Yellow ozone concentrations.