ALERT DAY: Tropical Storm Elsa rain arrives in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Elsa has barely maintained its tropical storm strength as it tracks north into North Carolina.

Winds are sustained at 40 miles per hour and moving north and east at 18 miles per hour.

As of 8 a.m., tropical storm Elsa was located about 150 miles SW of Raleigh, NC.

Nine counties in central NC are now under a tornado watch until 3 p.m., including Cumberland, Hoke, Sampson, Edgecombe, Johnston, Wayne, Harnett, Nash and Wilson.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect along the NC coast. There’s also a Tornado Watch in place for some NC coastal counties until 9 a.m. Thursday including Bladen, New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus.

Elsa could dump up to 3 inches of rain across central North Carolina. Up to 5 inches of rain could fall in localized areas with poor drainage.

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. across central NC on Thursday.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

In North Carolina, Elsa’s main impacts will be rain and breezy conditions. Keep checking back for updates on Elsa in the coming days.