ROCKY MOUNT, NC — The American Red Cross North Carolina Region and community partners have opened a shelter due to Wednesday’s severe storms and power outages in Nash and Edgecombe Counties. The shelters are available to individuals and families who need assistance and connect with resources.

Shelter locations:

Red Oak Baptist Church

5515 Red Oak Rd, Red Oak, NC 27868

City of Rocky Mount Senior Center

427 S Church St, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management and government officials in the impacted areas.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these storms, as we continue to provide support to those who need it,” Allison Taylor, Regional Executive Humanitarian Services, American Red Cross North Carolina said. “Our teams in North Carolina are coordinating closely with partners and our volunteers are ready to provide aid, as needed.”

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including:

· Prescription and emergency medications

· Foods that meet special dietary requirements

· Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

· Chargers for any electronic devices

· Books, games and other forms of entertainment



If you are in need of Red Cross assistance, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross wants those in the impacted communities to be mindful when returning home or out and about in the area and provides the following:

AFTER A TORNADO

· Never drive through a flooded roadway. You cannot predict how deep the water may be.

· Stay away from storm-damaged areas to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

· Continue to listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions, as access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

· Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

Watch your animals closely. Keep them under your direct control.

POWER OUTAGE

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will likely be congested.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside away from doors, windows and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food. Use perishable food from the refrigerator first, then, food from the freezer. If the power outage continues beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

EXCESSIVE HEAT

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children and athletes may feel the effects of the heat more than others.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.



All Red Cross assistance is provided free of charge and made possible by the generosity of the public. To donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small, visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. To become a Red Cross volunteer visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.