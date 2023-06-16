GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If disaster struck today, would you be prepared?

ECU Health held a hurricane preparedness event on Friday to show people what they should have in their emergency kits. Disaster specialist Stephanie Seals said the National Weather Service is predicting a very active storm season this year, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Historically we know that the rescue services such as FEMA etc., don’t come to help for about the first 72 hours, so we always recommend having enough food, water, medications at home to take care of yourself, your family, and your pets for about 72 hours,” said Seals.

Seals said that some things to carry in your kit would be toilet paper, a tarp, and duct tape. She added that the best place to store your kit during a flood or hurricane is your dishwasher. Dishwashers have a suction seal, making it guaranteed that water will not come in or out.