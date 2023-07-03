GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve spent any time outside in the past few days, you’ve felt the heat. It’s the time of year many people like to be outside, but it can also be dangerous.

“We’re from Cleveland, Ohio, so we’re from near water and a lake breeze, so this heat is a little bit different for us,” said Vanessa Votypka, who was at Greenville’s Town Common. “So we’re just using sunscreen, staying hydrated, all of those important things to try and enjoy as much of the summer as we can.”

The heat isn’t stopping some people from getting outside, but when you do head out, parts of Eastern North Carolina can feel like it’s more than 100 degrees.

CLICK HERE to get the latest on the forecast

CLICK HERE to get the latest on the weather

CLICK HERE to download our weather app

“Every year around this time, we see more and more emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Rochelle Asagbra, a clinical assistant professor at ECU Health.

Those heat-related illnesses can have serious health risks.

“If you start noticing signs of heat cramps, that’s kind of the first level,” Asagbra said. “You can feel your muscles aching and cramping. It can then get to heat exhaustion where you’re very tired, fatigued, you may feel lightheaded, dizzy, headache or heavy sweating.”

When you start feeling those symptoms, Asagbra said that’s when it’s time to head inside and cool down. You can do that by getting into the air conditioning or using cool towels. You should do this before your heat symptoms get worse.

“The most extreme form of heat-related illness is a heat stroke,” Asagbra said. “That’s when patients have symptoms of a stroke: they’re confused, passed out and develop seizures. Once you see that, that’s a medical emergency.”

With July 4th festivals happening around the area, organizers are preparing to have fun, and most importantly, safe events.

“We have our Fire EMS crew on hand with us for the 4th of July,” said Megan Howard, the marketing and events coordinator with Greenville Recreation and Parks. “They are bringing a cooling bus with them. It will be right on First Street. If the heat gets to people, we have a way to cool them off fairly quickly.”

Howard said you’ll also be able to bring a cooler of non-alcoholic drinks to the festivities at Town Common to stay cool.

There are some things you can do to stay cool in the hot temperatures like staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, wearing light and loose clothes, applying sunscreen and drinking lots of water.