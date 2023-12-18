BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The water from Sunday night’s storms is receding in Beaufort County, officials said on Monday.

The Town of Belhaven was under a state of emergency overnight, but it was lifted Monday morning. Emergency management crews in Beaufort County were busy overnight but were prepared for any impacts.

“We did see minimal flooding in the low-lying areas as we did in Ophelia, but we also noticed that the wind coming from the west held a lot of that back. There was a report of a couple trees down, and there was a few outages, but before next day came in, all power was restored to the county,” said Beaufort County’s Emergency Management Coordinator DC Linton.

Officials said they saw people staying indoors, for the most part. They appreciated people taking the warnings seriously.