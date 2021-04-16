Bertie County residents reflect on the devastating tornadoes that hit ten years ago, killing 11 people

COLERAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina has seen its share of extreme weather and natural disasters – but little compares with what happened 10 years ago Friday. A devastating tornado outbreak hit North Carolina, killing 11 people in Bertie County.

People’s lives were changed forever when an EF-3 tornado with winds over 135 mph hit the town of Colerain. Houses and businesses were destroyed and lives were lost. Since then, the town has worked hard to rebuild, but heartache from the storm still haunts people today.

Homes were torn apart just five miles from where Alice Tayloe lives. She and others in the community took time off work so that they could help with during the storm’s aftermath.

“I think it’s just the sense of we’re all family here, you know, it doesn’t matter what you do, what you say, where you go to church or if you don’t go to church,” Tayloe said. “We still love you, we still want to do for you, and I think it’s just a great community.”

Tayloe said it’s taken a long time for people to recover from the destruction. She also said there are still traces of the storm in Bertie County like dilapidated buildings and metal debris.