LELAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Most of Eastern North Carolina has seen lots of rain and some severe weather on Friday. However, that’s an entirely different story in Brunswick County.

Several streets in the county had flooding. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department urged drivers to use caution and to never drive through a flooded street.

Multiple vehicles along the roadways were partially submerged in water.

Highway 74 East, Highway 76, Lanvale Rd, Lewis Rd, River Rd and Ploof Rd were some of the streets and areas that had the most flooding.