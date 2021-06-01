Burn ban still in place across NC, but more rain is heading this way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As many of you know, a burn ban was put in place across 26 counties in Eastern North Carolina on May 24. Although we received some much-needed rain this past weekend, it wasn’t enough to get us back to normal.

Currently, there are 34 counties in the state with drought conditions. North Carolina is no stranger to wildfires or drought. Back in 2016, what many North Carolinians consider the worst year for fires in modern history, over 77,000 acres of land were burned by wildfires.

So far this year, a little over 8,000 acres have burned in North Carolina, but it’s up to us living in ENC to make sure something like 2016 doesn’t happen again.

That’s why the burn ban is in place. North Carolina’s Forest Service has deployed a team of 103 firefighters to continue mop-up of existing fires and preparing equipment and resources for any new fires that occur across the region. To date, the total incident cost is nearly $350,000.

Luckily, we are expecting some rain and unsettled weather later this week, which should help keep wildfire activity lower. Fire officials believe rain should dampen fuels further, possibly lessening drought conditions across the region.

Even when this burn ban is lifted, please make sure to continue practicing safe burning techniques.