MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Emergency Management and Carteret County Long Term Recovery Alliance are teaming up for the 2022 Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The event will be held on May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year.

Carteret County will hold a hurricane preparedness expo on May 10th

The intention of the expo is to make sure members of Carteret County are well informed, safe and prepared in an emergency.

2022 Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo will be held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center at 3505 Arendell St in Morehead City. The event is free to the public as well.