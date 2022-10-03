MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Several fire departments in Carteret County are accepting donations for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Down East Fire Department Station 2 are just a few of the stations collecting items.

Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said first responders from Florida helped them during Hurricane Florence, so now they’re doing what they can to help support them in their time of need.

“Lucky for us, we were able to get Lee County EMS, they came in, they provided the town and the citizens, great service, professional group. And they did a great job for, I think it was seven days they came in,” Wade said.

They’re collecting everything, from cleaning supplies to non-perishable until October 13. Here are the drop-off sites: