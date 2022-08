MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather.

(Brittany Kelley video)

A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout.

(Heather VanBebber photo)

(Heather VanBebber photo)

(Heather VanBebber photo)

(Heather VanBebber photo)

(Sherri Varner Ward photo)

(Sherri Varner Ward photo)

(Bonnie Laws Smith photo)

There was a 50% chance of showers and possible storms along the coast today with a 40% chance inland.