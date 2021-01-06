Charlotte-area could see ‘snow mix’ Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The disturbance that brought more clouds, a few rain showers, and snow showers to the mountains Tuesday is moving out this evening.

Under a mostly clear sky overnight, temps will fall into the low 30s by Wednesday morning. We get a day of sunshine (with some scattered clouds) Wednesday with highs around 50.

Thursday is dry but with increasing clouds ahead of a more impactful system coming in for Friday.

Low pressure will move in from the west/SW, pushing in moisture as it meets up with the cold air in place. For the mountains, this could mean several more inches of accumulating snow by Saturday morning.

The foothills and areas along the I-40 corridor could even see a couple of inches of snow as well.

However, the closer to Charlotte you get, and especially south and east of Charlotte through SC, it’s looking like mostly rain with a snow mix.

Any light accumulation southeast of I-40 may only be on elevated surfaces. Of course, this is not set in stone yet!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 51.

