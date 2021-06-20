Claudette approaches ENC, many people plan to wait out storm

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — We are continuing to track the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette as it continues to move toward and through Eastern North Carolina.

Sunday afternoon, many parts of ENC experienced heavy rainfall. Further south, in Atlantic Beach, conditions were calm and sunny for most of the day.

9OYS spoke with local beachgoers and those who traveled in from out of town trying to soak in the last bit of sunshine for the weekend. Many of them are planning to stay along the coast in their homes until the storm passes.

“We’ve been down here for about the past five years on the same week every year and this is the first time we have really ran into a storm,” said Kyle Citino.

A couple from St. Louis explained their concern about the storm, saying they were catching an earlier flight home.

Our Storm Team 9 meteorologists are expecting weather conditions to change as the storm approaches through the overnight hours Sunday and into Monday morning. Whether you plan on staying in town or not, officials are urging the use of caution on the roadways, along the shoreline and out at sea.

Red flags are posted up along the coast indicating the risk of strong rip currents. If you are not a strong swimmer, officials advise you not to go into the water.

