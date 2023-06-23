KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people around Eastern North Carolina were spending Friday cleaning up after the storms that moved through the area on Thursday.

In Kinston, the damage was more extensive as several businesses and homes were hit by an EF1 tornado that was confirmed Thursday night by the National Weather Service.

Those businesses hit hard in the area of Kinston Plaza, along with homes on Darby Avenue in Kinston, were busy cleaning up and talking about what they saw and heard on Thursday.

“About less than 10 seconds and they looked out the window and I looked and saw a tree limb fly across the street,” said Kinston resident Juan Sheppard. “Never experienced anything like that before in my life.”

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

After the impact of the storm, Sheppard, who lives on Darby Avenue, said his home was damaged along with his brother’s home two doors down.

“Like six limbs fell on top his roof but right now at the present time we don’t know how much damage is done,” Sheppard said.

Mishaun Pollard was home when the tornado hit. He spent Friday working to remove debris from the lawn.

“I couldn’t get out my door at first so I had to find a way to get around,” Pollard said. “And I saw that big old tree was laying down.”

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Pollard added a shed his father worked out of was torn down from the storm.

“It hurts a little bit to see it go down like that,” Pollard said. “But it ain’t gonna stop. We’re gonna, we’re gonna get back on track.”

Business owners at The Plaza Shopping Center are also left to pick up the pieces.

“The three stores that were affected the most, referring to Furniture Fair, the DMV office and the post office,” said Gram Spear, vice president of Perry Management.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Spence Automotive was also damaged but was open and operating on Friday as the cleanup continued.

“Facebook messages and phone calls and texts but I have had hundreds and hundreds of people offer to come help and we appreciate that,” said owner Keith Spence.

The community is keeping everyone in their thoughts during this difficult time.

“You actually see something like this, it hits your heart,” said Kinston resident Mary Ann Suggs. “And we can all come together when something like this. We need to be able to stick together all the time.”