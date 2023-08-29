EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency response providers along the coast are preparing for the weather Idalia could bring and the conditions Franklin is creating now.

On the tail end of summer, Emerald Isle officials say they’re still seeing visitors to their beaches. Officials urge people to stay out of the water over the next few days if they are poor swimmers.

Strong wind and water create big swells attracting more surfers to the beach. But big waves can bring big danger in the form of rip currents.

“That water wave has to get back to the ocean. We’re trying to educate on that aspect as far as increased rip currents, you’re going to see more of them because we have more water volume hitting our shoreline,” said Emerald Isle Fire Chief William Matthias.

Officials remind people to have that safety kit ready monitor the weather conditions and make sure you have a safe place to shelter.

Duke Energy keeping eye on storm

It’s clear Idalia needs to be taken seriously. As of now, Duke Energy is shifting 5,000 responders from Ohio and Kentucky to Florida, ready to combat power outages from the severe weather.

Here in the Carolinas, Duke Energy officials say they have 1,200 lineworkers and are prepared to call in aid from other states if needed. They want to remind customers they must prioritize when it comes to fixing power outages.

“We’ll start with kind of our bigger transmission lines and those are the lines that if you were to drive down the highway and see the big power lines, those come from our power plants and they feed the largest amount of customers,” said Duke Energy’s Logan Kureczka. “We’ll also make sure our critical infrastructure has power, so that’s hospitals, some of our nursing homes, 911 centers, and things like that.”

Kureczka added that heavy rains and winds are the main cause of power outages and they are expecting a significant number of outages in the Carolinas.