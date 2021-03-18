CoCoRaHS allows volunteers to help with weather forecasting, reporting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered how much rain fell during the latest thunderstorm or just intrigued by the weather? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help.

Through CoCoRaHS, volunteers of all ages document precipitation by taking simple measurements right in their own backyards. Think about this, when weather stations lose power, sometimes the only way to get reliable rainfall totals is from you.

Without CoCoRaHS, we may not have gotten an accurate rainfall amount during Hurricane Florence.

“Believe it or not, if we didn’t have CoCoRaHS, we wouldn’t have know that there was three feet of rainfall in Onslow County and western Carteret County,” said David Glenn, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service offices in Newport/Morehead City.

Because of life changes, the program always needs new volunteers. And it’s not just for individuals, as many teachers across the state have used CoCoRaHS in their classroom.

“It’s relevant to a lot of different grade levels that have weather in their science curriculum,” said Rebeccah Haines, a seventh-grade teacher at Broad Creek Middle School in Newport. “I think (the students) enjoy being part of something that has a larger picture.”

If you want to join, click here to visit the CoCoRaHS website and sign up for an online training session. These are taking place this weekend and next week.

After you go through training, order a rain gauge, start reporting and you will officially become a part of the meteorological community forever.