The Pfizer plant is damaged after severe weather passed the area on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, N.C. (WTVD via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a disaster declaration for the City of Rocky Mount after the damage created by the EF-3 tornado in July.

In addition, Cooper signed another declaration for the damage created by a separate storm in Newton, which is in Cabarrus County.

“Communities in Nash and Catawba Counties were hit hard by severe weather this past month and I appreciate state officials working diligently with local leaders to leave no stone unturned in identifying areas eligible for state support,” Cooper said in a media release. “These disaster declarations will help these communities recover from the destruction and help them to rebuild stronger.”

The media release states the Governor’s Orders authorize state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. These disaster declarations expire 60 days after issuance.

Local and state emergency management officials conducted joint preliminary damage assessments and determined that Rocky Mount and Newton have each incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages which equaled to or exceeded one percent of their annual operating budget in their respective storms.

The City of Rocky Mount and City of Newton would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessments.

View the Disaster Declaration for Rocky Mount. View the Disaster Declaration for Newton.