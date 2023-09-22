RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“It is important for North Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts from the coming storm,” said Cooper. “The storm’s path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather.”

The Executive Order will temporarily waive transportation regulations pertaining to the movement of livestock and agricultural products.

Additionally, the order issues transportation waivers to expedite preparations in anticipation of the storm and provide for swift response and recovery after the system passes.

“North Carolina Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather impacts and is in contact with our county partners to address resource needs they may have. This is a proactive preparedness measure to ensure we have the tools and resources available to support all North Carolinians,” said Will Ray, Emergency Management director. “The transportation waiver will make it easier to move equipment and other resources if needed.”

With the possibility of flash flooding and coastal flooding, please remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown!

North Carolina Emergency Management officials offer these tips for being prepared and remaining safe:

Pay close attention to your local weather forecast, and be aware of conditions expected in your area.

Have a way to receive weather watches and warnings, like a weather app on your cell phone.

Follow directions from your local emergency officials.

Do not drive on flooded roads – Turn around, don’t drown.

Be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Use battery powered light sources – avoid candles.

If your power goes out, never use generators or barbecue grills in your home or garage – they create deadly carbon monoxide fumes that can kill.

Stay away from any downed power lines and report them to your power company.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for instructions on how to prepare and assemble your family emergency kit and templates for an emergency plan.

Visit DriveNC.gov for information on road closings from NC Department of Transportation.

Read Executive Order No. 288.