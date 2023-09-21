RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are encouraging North Carolinians across eastern and central portions of the state to be prepared for tropical weather over the next couple of days.

Gusty winds combined with saturated soils could result in downed trees and power outages, along with the possibility of flash flooding and coastal flooding.

“As tropical weather is threatening our state again, we are reminded of the importance of being prepared by having a family emergency plan and kit,” said Cooper. “It’s important that people stay tuned to their local news stations or their NOAA weather radio so they know what the conditions are in their area.”

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen as an area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeastern U.S. coast later today and will bring tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and high surf to portions of the state tomorrow and Saturday, with the greatest impacts expected along and near the coast. Along with the potential for rainfall amounts of 2-6”, wind gusts of 50-70 mph, and storm surge inundation of 2-4’, isolated tornadoes and dangerous marine conditions will be possible. Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for portions of coastal NC, and it is important to monitor the forecast as additional watches and warnings are possible.

The State Emergency Response Team will move to an Enhanced Watch beginning tomorrow to ensure resource coordination and address essential functions should the response be needed due to impacts.

“North Carolina Emergency Management is monitoring conditions and is in contact with our local partners; should they need assistance, we are prepared to provide needed resources,” said Will Ray, North Carolina Emergency Management director. “This weather system should serve to remind those living and visiting North Carolina’s coastal counties to know your zone.

Know Your Zone is a cooperative effort of North Carolina Emergency Management and county emergency management partners in coastal counties. If it becomes necessary during a hurricane, tropical storm or other hazard, local officials can order evacuations using these pre-determined zones. Visit Know Your Zone for more information.

With the possibility of flash flooding and coastal flooding, please remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown!

North Carolina Emergency Management officials offer these tips for being prepared and remaining safe: