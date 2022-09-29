RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state.

“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Governor Cooper said Thursday. “Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide. Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through. This storm is still dangerous.”

Effects from Ian will arrive as soon as Thursday evening, with potential impacts including significant rainfall statewide, gusty winds, flash flooding and storm surge in coastal counties. Heavy rain will arrive along the NC coast tonight, spreading westward during the day Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch for large portions of eastern North Carolina, from Dare County to the South Carolina border. The area under the greatest threat of flash flooding is along the NC/SC border and in portions of the southern mountains. In addition to flash flooding, heavy rain could create the potential for landslides and river flooding in Western North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency, activating the state’s emergency operations plan, waiving transportation rules governing fuel and critical supplies and protecting consumers from price gouging. On Thursday morning, the State Emergency Response Team activated at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, with plans to begin 24-hour operations Friday morning.

As Ian approaches, state officials advise these tips to make sure your family is personally prepared:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

If you live at the coast, you should know if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Check to see if your community offers emergency alert services for its residents.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

The latest NC Emergency Management forecast can be found at https://www.readync.gov/weather. Follow @NCEmergency on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on Hurricane Ian and how you can prepare. Today’s press conference can be viewed here.