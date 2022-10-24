GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening.

But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.

Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

1 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sampson County

– Worried about global warming: 59.0%

— 3.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 47,829 people

2 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#49. Moore County

– Worried about global warming: 59.0%

— 3.6% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

– Total population: 76,526 people

3 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Swain County

– Worried about global warming: 59.2%

— 3.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 10,975 people

4 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Columbus County

– Worried about global warming: 59.2%

— 3.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 44,106 people

5 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cabarrus County

– Worried about global warming: 59.7%

— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 153,312 people

6 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#45. Onslow County

– Worried about global warming: 59.7%

— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 147,440 people

7 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Chowan County

– Worried about global warming: 60.1%

— 2.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 11,184 people

8 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#43. Dare County

– Worried about global warming: 60.2%

— 2.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

– Total population: 29,239 people

9 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tyrrell County

– Worried about global warming: 60.2%

— 2.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

– Total population: 3,524 people

10 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jones County

– Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 2.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

– Total population: 7,780 people

11 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#40. Brunswick County

– Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 2.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 111,188 people

12 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Franklin County

– Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 2.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 51,648 people

13 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Granville County

– Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 2.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 47,025 people

14 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Duplin County

– Worried about global warming: 60.8%

— 1.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 44,649 people

15 / 50Canva

#36. Craven County

– Worried about global warming: 60.9%

— 1.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 80,152 people

16 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnston County

– Worried about global warming: 61.1%

— 1.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

– Total population: 146,369 people

17 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nash County

– Worried about global warming: 61.5%

— 1.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 73,148 people

18 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Greene County

– Worried about global warming: 61.5%

— 1.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 16,722 people

19 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wayne County

– Worried about global warming: 61.7%

— 0.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 94,194 people

20 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Alamance County

– Worried about global warming: 62.1%

— 0.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%

– Total population: 126,786 people

21 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Scotland County

– Worried about global warming: 62.2%

— 0.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 27,030 people

22 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Robeson County

– Worried about global warming: 62.5%

— 0.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 99,189 people

23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lee County

– Worried about global warming: 63.1%

— 0.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 45,732 people

24 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Anson County

– Worried about global warming: 63.2%

— 0.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 20,071 people

25 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lenoir County

– Worried about global warming: 63.5%

— 0.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 44,022 people

26 / 50Canva

#25. Pasquotank County

– Worried about global warming: 63.5%

— 0.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

– Total population: 30,705 people

27 / 50Canva

#24. Hyde County

– Worried about global warming: 63.7%

— 1.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

– Total population: 4,120 people

28 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Forsyth County

– Worried about global warming: 63.9%

— 1.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

– Total population: 288,156 people

29 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jackson County

– Worried about global warming: 64.2%

— 1.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 35,727 people

30 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Watauga County

– Worried about global warming: 64.5%

— 1.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

– Total population: 47,772 people

31 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wilson County

– Worried about global warming: 64.6%

— 1.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 62,603 people

32 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Pitt County

– Worried about global warming: 64.6%

— 2.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 140,019 people

33 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Washington County

– Worried about global warming: 65.1%

— 2.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

– Total population: 9,504 people

34 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#17. New Hanover County

– Worried about global warming: 65.1%

— 2.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 185,262 people

35 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Northampton County

– Worried about global warming: 65.4%

— 2.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

– Total population: 16,411 people

36 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hoke County

– Worried about global warming: 65.6%

— 3.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 39,046 people

37 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Halifax County

– Worried about global warming: 65.7%

— 3.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 40,180 people

38 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

– Worried about global warming: 66.6%

— 4.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

– Total population: 16,253 people

39 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Edgecombe County

– Worried about global warming: 67.2%

— 4.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

– Total population: 40,653 people

40 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bertie County

– Worried about global warming: 67.3%

— 4.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

– Total population: 16,002 people

41 / 50Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Worried about global warming: 67.5%

— 4.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

– Total population: 250,551 people

42 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Chatham County

– Worried about global warming: 67.5%

— 4.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

– Total population: 56,749 people

43 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Vance County

– Worried about global warming: 67.9%

— 5.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

– Total population: 33,865 people

44 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Buncombe County

– Worried about global warming: 68.4%

— 5.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

– Total population: 208,731 people

45 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hertford County

– Worried about global warming: 69.4%

— 6.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

– Total population: 19,449 people

46 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wake County

– Worried about global warming: 69.6%

— 7.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

– Total population: 810,600 people

47 / 50Canva

#4. Guilford County

– Worried about global warming: 70.5%

— 7.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

– Total population: 409,721 people

48 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#3. Mecklenburg County

– Worried about global warming: 71.2%

— 8.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%

– Total population: 818,220 people

49 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Durham County

– Worried about global warming: 72.0%

— 9.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.3%

– Total population: 246,026 people

50 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– Worried about global warming: 73.2%

— 10.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%

– Total population: 116,318 people