RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Hurricane Ian likely impacting North Carolina by the end of this week, you need to be prepared to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

One thing you need to be able to do is prove to your insurance company what was in your home — in case it needs to be replaced.

That’s where a proper home inventory comes in. But after you make that inventory, you also need to store it where it can be safe from the effects of any storm.

When Ian gets here — it doesn’t matter if it’s a hurricane or tropical depression. CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists say it will likely produce heavy rains and wind gusts strong enough to topple trees.

Those elements could adversely affect your home, damaging it enough that you would have to file an insurance claim.

We’ve got plenty of warning about Ian’s arrival and now is the time to prepare your home insurance inventories.

When damage occurs to your home, your insurance company would need an accurate list of all your damaged property, but could you provide that?

Consumer Reports say almost 70 percent of us don’t have an inventory of our valuables.

“It’s going to be really helpful to have that inventory,” said Emily Steele of Property Damage Appraisers.

When it comes to making your inventory, you’ll need to list everything from CDs to wall art to big ticket items like appliances.

You can find a printable home inventory list here.

You can also find a number of home inventory apps online. Some are free, others charge a fee — sometimes up to $40 — so decide which one works best for you.

“If you have receipts, take photos of them,” said Steele. “Email yourself the list.”

“If you have photos of the condition of your home, all of that will be helpful if it’s saved in the cloud,’ she said.

After the storm hits and you make a claim, your insurance company will send an adjuster.

“The adjuster will ask you about the pre-loss condition what was the condition of the unit prior to the storm,” said Steele.

That’s where your photos come in handy. You have visual proof to show the adjuster.

Getting full replacement value for your lost property depends on whether your policy has a special provision written into it allowing full replacement value.

“It’s a separate rider so you’ve got to know what type of policy you’ve purchased,” said Steele.

If your policy is lacking and you decide to add a rider (which is basically an adjustment or add-on to your basic policy), be aware it may take time before it goes into effect. Policy terms and conditions vary, so check with your carrier to see how long it takes for the rider to go into effect after purchase.

If your home needs major repairs, you’ll need a contractor — but before you hire one to do permanent repairs, you may need to secure your home.

“Do what you can to mitigate your damages because you don’t know when the next storm is coming,” said Steele.

However, you should not hire a contractor for full repairs until you get a thumbs up from the insurance company.

“Absolutely,” Steele said. “Wait till the insurance company has seen the property.”

If you don’t have flood insurance, it’s too late to take out a policy for this upcoming storm. That’s because flood insurance goes into effect 30 days after it is purchased, and Ian will be here well before that.