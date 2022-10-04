MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Workmers continued to dig out sand Tuesday morning from around a fishing trawler that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian.

Myrtle Beach police continued to monitor the area and keep onlookers away as workers prepared the boat for an attempt to remove it from the shoreline, possibly during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide, which is at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Boats are being brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat out of the sand.

Police have said people should stay away to allow crews room to work, adding that there are many hazards around the site.

According to the city, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday, and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.

The boat is owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, a company official confirmed to News13 Friday evening. A GoFundMe has been started to help get the boat offshore.

The GoFundMe notes that the crew was trying to get back to Holden Beach before Hurricane Ian but had engine issues two miles offshore. The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

