CUPAR, Scotland (Storyful) — People were seen carrying dogs through waist-high floodwater in a Scottish town, as Storm Gerrit battered parts of the UK on December 27.

Footage by James Matheson shows people taking the animals to safety in Cupar, a town around 45 miles north of Edinburgh that was hit by extensive flooding.

Matheson captured other video showing firefighters aiding residents on flooded streets. He said crews were “helping families out of their flooded homes.”

Weather warnings for snow, strong wind, and rain were in effect as the storm lashed much of the country.