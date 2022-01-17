Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 250,000 customers after winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy on Monday said it is on track to restore nearly all customers who lost power during the weekend winter storm in the Carolinas by late tonight, though many will be restored sooner.

Repair crews have restored power to more than 250,000 customers in the two-state region so far.

As of 3 p.m. today, 24,000 customers – 16,000 in North Carolina, 8,000 in South Carolina – remained without power.

Power will not be restored to some customers in parts of North Carolina’s hard-hit mountain and Southern Pines regions until late Tuesday due to extensive – and, in some cases, remote and isolated – damage to power lines. All other customers in those two regions will be restored sooner.

Duke Energy dispatched additional workers and equipment to both regions to supplement existing repair crews.

“We were ready for this storm, and thankfully it was much less severe than anticipated,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing patience of our customers who lost power, especially given the cold temperatures across the region. Our crews are working to safely restore power to all impacted customers as soon as possible.”

Duke Energy will communicate estimated power restoration times directly to all remaining impacted customers later today.

The company also is providing estimated power restoration times for specific counties at duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages.

Estimated power restoration times indicate the latest time that the company expects to restore power in a given area. However, power for many customers in that area will be restored sooner.

The company will keep impacted customers informed as power restoration work progresses.

Counties with largest number of remaining power outages