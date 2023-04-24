PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County officials confirm an EF-1 tornado hit the area on April 22.

Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management officials report getting calls about possible tornado damage last Saturday around 8:48 p.m. near Lester Houston Road in Pink Hill. Units that responded included Potters Hill Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Fire and EMS.

Crews arrived to find a camper that was displaced and severely damaged by winds. They were able to confirm the camper was not occupied at the time. Multiple trees were also damaged along with a garage, which had roof damage, damage to a door of the garage and removal of framing components to the garage.

The National Weather Service in Newport was soon notified and assisted in an assessment that included the Duplin County Emergency Management staff. The NWS performed a survey for damage and found that the tornado that came through was an EF-1 that had roughly 90 mph peak winds. The tornado traveled about .06 miles and was 30 yards wide.

“I don’t wish this on anyone. It’s, it’s hard … I’m blessed to be able to be here. And my grandkids,” said Tracey Baysinger, who owned the camper.

Baysinger said she usually spends Saturday nights with her grandkids in her RV but decided to take them to the home of her daughter, Brittany Mack, who lives down the road. Later in the evening, they came back to see the camper had been destroyed.

“I’m so thankful that they spent the night there,” Mack said. “Because I honestly don’t think they would have survived if they were in there, no matter where they went, there wasn’t a safe.”

“I don’t know how they manage that. I feel like God was in there to help them because there’s no way that they should have survived so they mean the world to me,” Baysinger said.

A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to help Baysinger get back on her feet.