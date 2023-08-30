GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina appears ready for whatever tropical system Idalia may bring.

Across the area, school systems and businesses were closing and making other plans for the rest of the week. Along the coast, lifeguards, police and other officials were warning those to stay out of the water that is already churned up with Hurricane Franklin passing off the coast, creating rip currents that has already led to the death of at least one swimmer.

WNCT has team coverage of the storm, preps and reactions to the powerful system that will likely pass through South Carolina but still bring us lots of rain and wind.

New Bern

For many here, Idalia could be the biggest storm in the area since Hurricane Florence.

Emergency services officials were urging people to be careful as one tragedy is one too many. It has rained on and off Wednesday. Stanley Kite, Emergency Services Director for Craven County, said they’re prepared to handle several inches of rain and warned certain areas like Union Point Park could see flooding, power outages are expected but storm surge be minimal.

“We’re targeting looking at the Adams Creek Road, down in the Harlow Community, where they’re surrounded by the intercostal waterway and the Neuse River. A peninsula area down there, they have a historical flooding problem anyway. They’re a high-impact zone.”

Other flood-prone areas include the Bridgeton area as well as areas along the Trent River, Brices Creek, and Lawson Creek Park.

— Sarah Gray Barr

For some places in New Bern, they say it’s business as usual. There are some people walking around the streets of downtown New Bern. Most stores we spoke to in the downtown area were open during normal hours today.

While they say they’re ready for Idalia’s possible impacts they didn’t do too much to prepare.

Some businesses in downtown New Bern say it was a little quieter today than other days.

— Courtney Cortright

Greenville

Greenville Utilities Commission was getting ready as Idalia made its way to North Carolina.

GUC officials say the wind and rain from storms like Idalia, can cause power outages and power lines to come down. So they want crews on call to be ready to respond.

“That really includes moving some equipment around our service area just in case we have outages throughout the area, it allows our crews to respond more efficiently to those large outages,” said GUC Public Information Officer Steve Hawley.

Here are some tips GUC officials want residents to know. If a power line falls on your car, stay in your car and call 911 to let them know what’s going on. If you’re walking around and you see a downed power line, don’t touch it. If a tree or tree branch is on or near a power line, don’t touch it. Finally, do not touch fences near downed power lines.

GUC officials say the fastest way to report downed power lines and outages is at their hotline at 855-767-2GUC.

— Adrianna Hargrove

Atlantic Beach

Conditions along the coast were not the greatest due to strong waves and rip currents as Hurricane Franklin passed. Now, the area will have to feel the effects of tropical system Idalia.

Rain was coming down and the winds picked up at times. Traffic was moving fine in the area as tourists continued to enjoy their time there.

Carteret County officials said they would maintain watch of the storm and are prepared for whatever happens next. School will also not be held in the traditional format. Some businesses have closed or will close soon and red flags have been flying at Atlantic Beach for some time now due to the dual tropical threat from Franklin and Idalia.

— Erin Jenkins

North Topsail Beach

Residents across eastern North Carolina were getting geared up for what’s to come from Idalia.

In North Topsail Beach, it’s been a relatively peaceful day. Residents and tourists said Hurricane Florence taught them a lesson about being prepared in advance. Peggy Conyers said she’s stocked up for herself and everyone else in her household.

“Be prepared for each family member. Make sure you have water. You have non-perishable items for each of your family members. Gas up your car,” Conyers said.

Officials with the town of North Topsail Beach say they are already making preparations as well, securing anything that might blow away and closing one road due to high flooding. The town is also using its drone to have a better look at the dune erosion before and after the storm.

— Claire Curry