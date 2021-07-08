Eastern Virginia, NC prep for Elsa’s impacts Thursday; tropical storm could bring 40 mph gusts, heavy rain

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As Elsa moves up the East Coast toward North Carolina and Virginia, residents, crews and businesses are getting prepared.

Elsa is expected to reach the region as a tropical storm, and could bring 40 mph wind gusts and 1-2 inches of rain, according to WAVY Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson.

Rain will move in during Thursday afternoon and bring increased wind speeds and heavy rain Thursday night.

Quiet this morning, but showers and storms will increase from midday onward. Heavy rain will be possible. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Heavy rain could impact the evening commute as Elsa approaches from the west. Rain/wind taper off after midnight. pic.twitter.com/mmQvKRNvvv — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) July 8, 2021

Still, there’s some time for last-minute preparations. Thursday morning is expected to be dry and cloudy.

There could be some very heavy bands that create flash flooding. Closer to the coast, there could be some isolated tornadoes.

By 2 a.m. Friday, the storm will be mostly out of our area.

Tidal flooding is not expected around Hampton Roads.

Efforts by localities

Ahead of the storm, municipalities across Hampton Roads took efforts to make sure pipes and storm drains were free from debris in order to help water recede as quickly as possible.

Public works crews have also worked to remove water from stormwater storage ponds and lakes to free up room for additional water.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach’s Public Works Department said Wednesday was also the time to make sure everything was working.

“The supply room is getting a lot of attention today. Do we have what we need as far as extra pumps? [Do] we need to get road signs out?” Lankford said.

No localities have announced openings of any shelters, but Portsmouth plans on staging materials at I.C. Norcom High School just in case.

Schools

Some schools announced they would close or cancel certain activities Thursday in preparation for Elsa. Here’s what we know so far:

Edenton-Chowan Schools will be closed July 8 for students and summer school staff.

All Hampton City Schools after-school activities for students are canceled for Thursday, including 21st Century Summer STREAM program. Summer school is NOT canceled. Summer school will dismiss at its regular scheduled times.

Afternoon Chesapeake Public Schools activities for Thursday, including the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club afternoon programs and the Oscar Smith middle School vaccination clinic, are cancelled. Chesapeake Public Schools Nutrition Services will be distributing meals at curbside locations from 3- 4:30 p.m.

Roads and utilities

The Virginia Department of Transportation is also preparing for rain and wind to impact the condition of roadways.

Here are more tips from VDOT:

Crews stand ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions and damage resulting from the storm. Ahead of the storm, crews are inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, readying trucks and equipment, and coordinating for debris and tree removal crews to be on standby.

VDOT closes bridges, ramps or roads only when there is imminent danger to public safety, such as high water, structural damage or downed trees and debris blocking the roadway.

There are no plans to close any of Hampton Roads major bridge or tunnel crossings, including the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. Complete bridge information can be found here. Speed limits may be reduced based on current wind conditions at each facility for motorist safety.

Depending on wind gusts and water levels from the storm, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may potentially experience reductions in capacity and service outages. Motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for status updates on ferry service.

Motorists and pedestrians should avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water. Unsafe road conditions or hazards can be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound scheduled for Thursday night, July 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been canceled.

Dominion Energy is reminding people to charge up their phones ahead of the storm in order to be able to use them in case of extended power outages.

If you lose power, you are asked to report the outage using Dominion’s mobile app or online at DominonEnergy.com. You can download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

“We have resources on standby, additional crews to come in and help not only in the eastern region, but in northeast North Carolina with any potential outages if they occur,” said Paula Miller, a spokesperson for the power company.

If wires do come down, assume they are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to speak with an agent to report the downed wire.

Other services

The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents to take caution as Elsa moves through the area.

The VDH said heavy rains can cause animal waste in runoff and the potential release of inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants. That runoff can end up in rivers, lakes and streams and cause issues for people’s health.

The most common illnesses from contaminated water are gastrointestinal illnesses. It can also cause upper respiratory (ear, nose, throat) and skin infections.

Rain can also cause flooding and fast-moving waters.

Here are more tips from the VDH:

Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.

Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.

Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are ill.

Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.

Use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if you encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.

This story will be updated. Stay with WAVY online and on-air for the latest coverage.