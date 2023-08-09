MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high-end EF-0 tornado touched down in northern Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed with Queen City News.
Authorities said the E-F0 tornado was traveling roughly 85 mph and was no more than 50 yards wide. Multiple downed trees have been spotted between Mt Island Lake and Huntersville.
NWS crews plan to check out Iredell County next.
Queen City News is with the National Weather Service on Tuesday as they travel across Mecklenburg and surrounding counties to assess the widespread damage.