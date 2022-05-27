IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Iredell County Thursday night.

Families lost everything and homes were destroyed in the twister.

“He gets up, and he says, ‘It’s here it’s here,’ and I’m thinking, ‘What’s here?” said Debbie Neill

Neill raced inside her home.

“When I turn around and start through the house, that’s when the big tree it’s coming and I could hear it, ‘woo woo.’ It was just an awful sound,” said Neill.

She was just steps away when the tree crashed into her kitchen.

“I could see things flashing and I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to survive this,” said Neill.

Other neighbors huddled in bathrooms riding out the storm.

“There was a bunch of pine trees, and they were blowing pretty good and i looked over top of them and I could see roof materials spinning over them going upward and I said this is a sure one,” said Kevin Bright.

Trees are uprooted and twisted cracking at the stumps. Homes are destroyed.

“Three years ago, I lost my husband to cancer and now I lost my home, but I’ll survive. I got family,” said Neill.

She had a few scrapes, but she’s going to be ok.

“If I’d have been a few split seconds later, I probably wouldn’t be standing here,” said Neill.

All creatures survived, even the neighborhood horse.

A mile or two away, winds ripped off the roof of Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church. The sanctuary and fellowship building were damaged.

But the crosses are still standing.

“It is amazing that they’re still standing, that is amazing,” said Bright.

The cross in the middle is leaning, but it’s intact.

“There’s someone up above watching, that’s what it says to me,” said Bright.