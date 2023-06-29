ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Vahle family has owned their house on West Grice Street in Elizabeth City for over 20 years. Monday night their tenant called them and told them a tree had fallen on their house.

With wind gusts of between 40-50 miles per hour, the severe weather blew through Elizabeth City and damaged Ken Vahle’s house. A branch from a tree on an empty lot next to his property on West Grice Street crashed onto his roof.

“There was a loud clap of thunder just before two am just before it broke and hit the house,” Jill Vahley said.

Jill was awoken by a phone call from tenant James Sawyer Sr. He says he was in bed when the branch fell.

“I was laying right there in the middle there and I looked up I was wondering why the roof was getting ready to cave in on me. So, I jumped up . The whole house shook,” Sawyer said.

Tree falls onto home in Elizabeth City following severe weather (Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Rob Rizzo) Tree falls onto home in Elizabeth City following severe weather (Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Rob Rizzo)

Above him in the attic the damage was done, and the Vahley’s say they don’t have insurance.

Unfortunately, it looked like our policy had lapsed some time ago,” Jill said.

As for Sawyer and his daughter who lived there for almost 20 years, Ken says he is helping them with a place to stay while they decide on the next steps.

“We are putting them up in the hotel. Trying to keep them secure out of the weather the next couple of days until we figure out what we are going to do next,” Ken said.

Without insurance, the Vahle’s have to come out of pocket to pay for repairs on their property. Their main objective is to make sure their tenant Mr. Sawyer back in the house as soon as possible.