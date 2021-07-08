Elsa blog: ENC awaits what kind of weather tropical system will bring

Weather

by: WNCT

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 9 On Your Side has all the bases covered when it comes to coverage of the remnants of Elsa.

The tropical system made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning and has been making a trek up the East Coast. The storm is expected to pass through North Carolina on Thursday and continue a march toward the north before eventually fizzling out completely.

We’ll update this blog throughout the day with the latest news from our reporters in the field along with updates from our meteorologists. So check back often for the newest information.

==========

Important links

Latest Storm Team 9 forecast | Tracking Elsa page

WNCT Weather page | LiveEye 9 weather cams

Weather Radar | Precision Cast

Closings and delays | Weather alerts

Download the Storm Team 9 weather app

Latest on power outages

National Hurricane Center latest

==========

4:23 a.m.

Watch 9OYS Morning Edition from 4:30-7 for the latest on Elsa and other news. Click the icon to watch.

~WNCT-Logo-Reference_154596

4:16 p.m.

We have you covered with reporters and photographers covering the storm

  • Ford Sanders and Kelly Hunter, Harkers Island
  • Kayla Schmidt and Claire Curry, Crystal Coast
  • Victoria Holmes and Kenneth Roundtree, Washington
  • Caroline Bowyer and Samantha Schweihs, Craven County

4:05 a.m.

9OYS had reports from several locations in Eastern North Carolina as preparations were being made for Elsa.

Atlantic Beach

With Elsa, it’s watch and wait for businesses, residents, tourists in Emerald Isle

Greenville

Utility crews preparing for effects, results locally from Elsa

Kinston

Lenoir County Emergency Services prepares for possible impacts from Elsa

Washington

Online Originals: Mariners in Washington prepare for Elsa

Outer Banks

OBX monitors Elsa as storm moves up the coast

Virginia Beach

While beachgoers soak up a beautiful day, Virginia Beach city crews prepare for Elsa’s high winds and water

National

Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV