Elsa maintains strength as it moves through Carolinas; tropical storm warning for Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Storm Elsa is now entering South Carolina, SE of Augusta with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph. The storm is holding up with its status as a Tropical Storm.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Georgetown. An extreme tornado watch has been issued for Florence, Georgetown, Horry and Marion counties until 9 a.m.

Elsa will bring heavy rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Periods of torrential rain, isolated tornadoes, and gusty winds will be the primary threats for our area, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected, a maximum of 4-5 inches locally possible. We will not be encountering the potential for life-threatening storm surge like Florida, but possible flash flooding issues must be taken very seriously.

There will also be a chance for an isolated brief tornado overnight and early Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will end late morning, then scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon.

Winds will be from 20 to 30 mph gusting to 40 mph. The winds will diminish late in the day.

Elsa will be long gone by Friday, but the area will remain warm and humid, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms.

Elsa is already the third tropical system to hit South Carolina. In June, Tropical Storm Claudette moved across the northern part of the state after making landfall in Louisiana and Tropical Storm Danny hit land near Hilton Head Island. Both storms caused only minor damage.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.