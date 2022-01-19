Emergency contacts, websites and other links for ENC counties ahead of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a pretty good chance winter weather will be impacting Eastern North Carolina starting sometime Thursday through most of the day on Friday.

Counties have begun overall preparations and have been working to stay ahead of the storm to make sure everyone in their area will be safe so they can respond in case of emergencies.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials also recommend these tips:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.

Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

With heavy rain and coastal flooding possible across eastern North Carolina, it is important to never drive through flooded roadways.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on winter weather preparation, as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from NCDOT.