GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A power-packed weather system that has brought tornado warnings, strong winds and rough waters to parts of the South was impacting Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday.

The system already spawned damage in parts of Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as it moved through our state on Tuesday. School systems, some businesses and government offices closed or altered their schedule as the storm approached.

One of the harder-hit areas earlier Tuesday was Beaufort County, where Tideland EMC reported nearly 800 customers without power as of 2:43 p.m. Click here to get the latest on power outages in ENC and our state.

Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather

There was a tornado warning for parts of ENC on Tuesday until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Around the state, it was much of the same as the storm system led to the death of one person in Catawba County. Two people have also been injured, according to Nexstar’s Queen City News.