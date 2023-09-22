GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina was making final preparations for another tropical system.

Ophelia formed in the mid-Atlantic on Friday afternoon and was expected to create harsh conditions with heavy rain, wind and storm surge.

The storm was expected to cross into North Carolina early Saturday and be in Virginia by late Saturday.

WNCT has team coverage of the storm with reports from Claire Curry in North Topsail Beach and Davis Suppes in Washington. We also have reports from sister station WNCN in Morehead City.

(Video from WNCN)