GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian.

Other links

Live coverage: Hurricane Ian

Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC

Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more

Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras

Download WNCT’s weather app

The storm has been bearing down on North and South Carolina on Friday, with the storm expected to impact the Charleston, S.C., area later on Friday. Many places in ENC have seen lots of rain and wind. It’s led to some hazardous driving conditions, ponding of water on roads and strong surf and waves along the beaches.

WNCT had team coverage of the effects of Ian during our noon news. Check out the above video.

Conditions in Beaufort